Win Tickets, Get Up Close And Personal For MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON’s Riffs And Repartee Tour

Legendary Megadeth bassist, David Ellefson, is set to tour the UK and Europe this autumn in a series of shows at intimate venues where fans can get up close and personal to hear stories from the glory days of one of metal music’s most influential bands.

As well as hear some fantastic bass riff action too, of course.

Dave is touring the states before landing in the UK at Bristol Music College on 15th October and ACRM Guilford on 16th October, then heading out to Europe where the tour eventually winds up in Berlin on 23rd October.

These are really special nights. Dave has a reputation as a raconteur and relishes the opportunity to talk to fans in the close surroundings the tour venues offer.

Tickets are going to be hard to come by, but casino news and reviews site, (The Slot Buzz, revealed this week that you can win tickets) through tour sponsor, Metal Casino.

Dave, along with other luminaries including Ozzy Osbourne, is an ambassador for Metal Casino, and he has posed a question on video through their Facebook page. If you can answer this simple question correctly – and there is a big clue in the video - then you’ll enter the draw to win a pair of tickets to meet and greet with the Grammy award winner at his Bristol show.

The winner will be announced on Metal Casino’s Twitch.tv channel at 19:00 BST on Thursday 27th September.





Basstory promises to be a truly amazing experience for anyone lucky enough to get a ticket. Speaking about the dates earlier this year, David said: “This year, we’re celebrating the 35th anniversary of Megadeth, and on our recent tour of Europe, we dug back into the catalog for some classic gems. So, we’ll have that palette to draw from. I also like to open it up to Q&A. It’s an interactive bass event and every one of them will be different. That’s the beauty of it.”

And on the subject of requests, which will be part of the show, David had this to say: “People often ask if I can play the “Peace Sells” riff or about the interworking of Megadeth and how it works. Those are the top two. From there, it can be all kinds of random questions, which is cool because it forces me to stay up to speed on the catalog and riffs.”

Sounds great! Here’s the full list of dates:

October

15 - BIMM - Bristol, UK *

16 - ACM - Guildford, UK *

17 - Rockhal-Esch Sur - Alzette, Luxembourg

18 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Le Relais des artistes-Les - Bioux, Switzerland (Reservations via email valprod.management@gmail.com)

22 - Riff Megastore - Warsaw, Poland

23 - Private Club - Berlin, Germany *

* Private events. No public ticketing available.

For ticket details, visit the Basstory site here.