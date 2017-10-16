WIND ROSE Debut “The Returning Race” Music Video; Tour Schedule Updated
October 16, 2017, 27 minutes ago
Italian folk/power metal band, Wind Rose, have released a video for “The Returning Race”, the third single from their new album, Stonehymn, out now via Inner Wound Recordings. Watch the clip below.
Stonehymn was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Ancient Bards, Secret Sphere) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani, Tyr).
Stonehymn tracklisting:
“Distant Battlefields”
“Dance Of Fire”
“Under The Stone”
“To Erebor”
“The Returning Race”
“The Animist”
“The Wolves’ Call”
“Fallen Timbers”
“The Eyes Of The Mountain”
“The Returning Race” video:
“To Erebor” video:
Tour dates:
October
26 - Le Blogg - Lyon, France
27 - Disjonct Festival - Vauderens, Switzerland
28 - Undertown - Meyrin, Switzerland
31 - Punte Parti - Bientina, Italy
November
4 - Brainstorm Festival - Apeldoorn, Netherlands
24 - The Wall - Pistoia, Italy
December
8 - Le Manoir - Saint Maurice, Switzerland
16 - Comunita Giovanile - Busto Arsizio, Italy
22 - Kreatief - Neckarsulm, Germany
23 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Netherland
January
5 - Shinjuku Blaze - Tokyo, Japan
6 - Banana Hall - Osaka, Japan
August
10 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena Spain
September
20 - Warhorns Festival - Selby, UK
21 - The Black Heart - London, UK
22 - Fuel - Cardiff, UK