WIND ROSE Debut “The Returning Race” Music Video; Tour Schedule Updated

Italian folk/power metal band, Wind Rose, have released a video for “The Returning Race”, the third single from their new album, Stonehymn, out now via Inner Wound Recordings. Watch the clip below.

Stonehymn was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Ancient Bards, Secret Sphere) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani, Tyr).

Stonehymn tracklisting:

“Distant Battlefields”

“Dance Of Fire”

“Under The Stone”

“To Erebor”

“The Returning Race”

“The Animist”

“The Wolves’ Call”

“Fallen Timbers”

“The Eyes Of The Mountain”

“The Returning Race” video:

“To Erebor” video:

Tour dates:

October

26 - Le Blogg - Lyon, France

27 - Disjonct Festival - Vauderens, Switzerland

28 - Undertown - Meyrin, Switzerland

31 - Punte Parti - Bientina, Italy

November

4 - Brainstorm Festival - Apeldoorn, Netherlands

24 - The Wall - Pistoia, Italy

December

8 - Le Manoir - Saint Maurice, Switzerland

16 - Comunita Giovanile - Busto Arsizio, Italy

22 - Kreatief - Neckarsulm, Germany

23 - Willemeen - Arnhem, Netherland

January

5 - Shinjuku Blaze - Tokyo, Japan

6 - Banana Hall - Osaka, Japan

August

10 - Leyendas del Rock - Villena Spain

September

20 - Warhorns Festival - Selby, UK

21 - The Black Heart - London, UK

22 - Fuel - Cardiff, UK