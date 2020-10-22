WIND ROSE Premier Official Music Video for "We Were Warriors"

Wind Rose are back with another visual to their epic, story-filled album Wintersaga, releasing the official music video for “We Were Warriors”.

"We Were Warriors" is a follow-up to their popular first singles, “Diggy Diggy Hole” and "Drunken Dwarves", which together racked up well over 20 million views on YouTube. In "We Were Warriors", Wind Rose take the viewer on an adventurous hunt for gold through dark ruins and caves, passing old relics from a morbid past.

Says the band: "'We Were Warriors' is a song about the Dwarves fallen in battle and their eternal rest inside the great halls of stone. A strong theme needed strong music, so we came up with one of the most astonishing songs we have ever composed: powerful riffs, massive orchestrations and epic choirs. We could not imagine a better epilogue for our latest album Wintersaga.”

Wintersaga can be ordered here, and is available in the following formats:

- Regular Jewel Case Edition

- 1 LP Gatefold (black)

- 1 LP Gatefold (gold) Limited to 200 copies

- Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold (black) & Shirt Bundle

- Wooden Deluxe Box: CD, flag & pendant & 7” Single, Limited to 300 copies worldwide

Album artwork by Tom Thiel.

Tracklisting:

“Of Iron And Gold“

“Wintersaga“

“Drunken Dwarves“

“Diggy Diggy Hole“

“Mine Mine Mine!“

“The Art Of War“

“There And Back Again“

“The King Under The Mountain“

“We Were Warriors“

“Wintersaga” lyric video:

“Drunken Dwarves” video:

“Diggy Diggy Hole” video:

“Diggy Diggy Hole” (Dance Remix) video:

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - vocals

Claudio Falconcini - guitars

Federico Meranda - keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - bass

Federico Gatti - drums

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)