WIND ROSE Release Lyric Video For New Song “The Wolves’ Call”

Italian folk/power metal band, Wind Rose, will release their new album, Stonehymn, on May 26th in Europe and North America via Inner Wound Recordings. A lyric video for the album track, “The Wolves’ Call”, is available for streaming below.

Having toured with bands like Wintersun, Eluveitie and Ensiferum, and with two successful albums under their belt, Wind Rose are ready to take things to the next level with the release of their third album Stonehymn, an album filled by the epic, powerful and folk inspired brand of power metal the band is known for.

Stonehymn was mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (DGM, Ancient Bards, Secret Sphere) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani, Tyr).

Stonehymn tracklisting:

“Distant Battlefields”

“Dance Of Fire”

“Under The Stone”

“To Erebor”

“The Returning Race”

“The Animist”

“The Wolves’ Call”

“Fallen Timbers”

“The Eyes Of The Mountain”

“The Wolves’ Call” lyric video:

Wind Rose are confirmed for Masters of Rock 2017, that takes place in Vizovice, Czech Republic July 13th - 16th. Other bands confirmed for the festival are Sabaton, Running Wild, Kreator, Edguy, Epica and more.