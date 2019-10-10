WIND ROSE Release "Wintersaga" Guitar & Bass Playthrough Video

Wind Rose recently released their fourth studio album, Wintersaga, via Napalm Records. A guitar & bass playthrough video for the title track can be seen below:

Wintersaga can be ordered here, and is available in the following formats:

- Regular Jewel Case Edition

- 1 LP Gatefold (black)

- 1 LP Gatefold (gold) Limited to 200 copies

- Jewel Case & Shirt Bundle

- 1LP Gatefold (black) & Shirt Bundle

- Wooden Deluxe Box: CD, flag & pendant & 7” Single, Limited to 300 copies worldwide

Album artwork by Tom Thiel.

Tracklisting:

“Of Iron And Gold“

“Wintersaga“

“Drunken Dwarves“

“Diggy Diggy Hole“

“Mine Mine Mine!“

“The Art Of War“

“There And Back Again“

“The King Under The Mountain“

“We Were Warriors“

“Wintersaga” lyric video:

“Drunken Dwarves” video:

“Diggy Diggy Hole” video:

Wind Rose are:

Francesco Cavalieri - vocals

Claudio Falconcini - guitars

Federico Meranda - keyboards

Cristiano Bertocchi - bass

Federico Gatti - drums

(Photo - Tommaso Barletta)