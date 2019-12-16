WINDHAND Share Unreleased Demos & Rarities Via Bandcamp

Windhand share unreleased demo and rarity tracks on Bandcamp throughout the band’s discography. The five-album collection spans from the band’s full-lengths Soma, Grief’s Infernal Flower, Eternal Return, plus miscellaneous demos, alternative mixes & their Live at WFMU session on 6.8.13. All proceeds for the albums will help Windhand post-theft of their instruments and gear earlier in the fall.

Fresh off their heels from their North American tour with Russian Circles, Windhand have announced new dates in 2020 as part of the Psycho Las Vegas, Northwest Terror Fest, and Muddy Roots Festivals. More tour updates will be available at the Windhand Facebook page.

All five albums are available here. A full collection of Windhand music videos are available here.

(Photo - Joey Wharton)