Winnipeg Rock Trio Featuring BRENT FITZ Will Welcome Jets Players To Ice At Home Opener
October 9, 2019, an hour ago
"This ranks as possibly the coolest gig and top of my bucket list, being from Winnipeg and such a massive Jets fan," exclaims Brent Fitz (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Union, Vince Neil), talking about his participation in the pre-game festivites for the Winnipeg Jets home opener on October 10th at Bell MTS Place.
An article shared by the National Hockey League, written by Jason Friesen, reads in part:
The home opener is always a special game featuring exciting player introductions and giving fans the chance to help welcome the new squad to the ice for the very first time to start a new season. This year, the game production team is taking it to the next level with a live rock n' roll performance from three Winnipeg-born rockers to bring even more energy to the player intros.
Drummer Brent Fitz, who has shared the stage with the likes of Slash, Gene Simmons, and Alice Cooper; guitarist Derrick Gottfried of Harlequin; and bassist Chris Burke-Gaffney of The Pumps will rock Bell MTS Place as the entire 2019-20 roster is presented.
"Winnipeg's a rock n' roll town," said Kyle Balharry, Sr. Director of Game Production for the Jets. "We've done lots of different things for opening night - we've done some scrims before, we've done LED wands before, and there's always a music track in the background. We always spend a lot of time thinking about what that track is, but we said, 'let's do something different. Let's have a live band.'"
Not settling for just any band, Balharry pulled together three of Winnipeg's finest, assembling what is nothing short of a local all-star lineup.
"It's a lot of pressure because I've been a big Jets fan for 40 years," said Fitz. "For a few minutes, I'm part of the team. It's like a dream for a kid. I went to a lot of games in the old arena, I've been to many games (at Bell MTS Place), and I've played this arena musically. So this is like a perfect 'coming home'. This is the next best thing to jumping on the ice with the players."
