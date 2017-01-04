WINTERSUN Complete Work On Third Full-Length - “This Album Will Be Something New And Different”

Finnish bashers Wintersun have announced their upcoming third full-length album, coming this year via Nuclear Blast. A message from the band follows:

“It's 2017 folks and it's going to be a great year! Time for some big Wintersun news? Yes it is!

“When we said that “It is done”, we did not mean Time II, but we meant a new album for sure! Time II won't be the next Wintersun album, because of reasons you already know from past updates and interviews.

“So what is IT? IT is a new album and it is 100% done! And no, that's not the name of the album. This album will be something new and different, but equally great or perhaps even better in some ways. Over 53 minutes of solid Wintersun material (with no intro tracks) and with a killer concept!

“This album will be the third full-length Wintersun album. We will release the name of it soon and other details like track list, etc. We're gonna start putting the pieces of the puzzle together for you guys how it's going to be released and what will happen... It will be a whole new experience to enjoy a Wintersun album! It will all make sense to you very soon!”

Stay tuned for updates.