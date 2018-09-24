WINTERSUN Post Raw Stage Footage Of "Loneliness (Winter)" From Dallas Show

Finnish bashers Wintersun performed in Dallas, TX on September 19th, and they have posted raw stage footage of the song "Loneliness (Winter)". Check it out below.

Wintersun are currently on tour in North America for a headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Forest Seasons. Joining them are the Australian-progressive-extreme-metal- powerhouse Ne Obliviscaris and guitar prodigy Sarah Longfield.

Says the band: "United States of America and Canada! We are extremely excited to announce North American Forest Tour 2018!!! It's been a while since we last saw you guys during our successful North American tours in 2012 and 2013, which you guys made very special. Now we are finally coming back to play for you with a new killer show this September - October 2018! This tour will be an epic and a rare treat for our North American fans. We are also stoked to have two really strong supports with us on this tour: Ne Obliviscaris and Sarah Longfield. So join the party! Let's have some fun and let's rock together!"

Dates:

September

24 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

26 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

29 - Calgary, AB - Gateway

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

October

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

3 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

7 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

9 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

10 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium/Rock & Shock

14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza