WINTERSUN Release Three New Video Trailers For The Forest Seasons Album

Finnish epic metallers Wintersun have released three new trailers for their new studio album, The Forest Seasons, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clips below:

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I - The Dark Slumber

Part II - The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I - Haunting Darkness

Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV - Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” lyric video:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” lyric video:

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:

Formats trailer: