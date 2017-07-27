WINTERSUN Release Three New Video Trailers For The Forest Seasons Album
Finnish epic metallers Wintersun have released three new trailers for their new studio album, The Forest Seasons, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the new clips below:
Order The Forest Seasons at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”
Part I - The Dark Slumber
Part II - The Awakening
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”
“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”
Part I - Haunting Darkness
Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream
Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe
Part IV - Death
“Loneliness (Winter)”
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” lyric video:
“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” lyric video:
“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:
“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:
Formats trailer: