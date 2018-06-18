WINTERSUN Release Video Trailer For Upcoming "By Request" Dates In Europe

Epic metallers Wintersun have released this video trailer for their upcoming "By Request" dates in Europe. There's a separate set list poll for each show and fans planning to attend the shows can vote for any songs from the first three Wintersun albums. To make it work, please follow the instructions in the YouTube description below.

Dates:

August

23 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

24 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

November

3 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor

4 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

5 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

Wintersun will return to North America this September for a headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Forest Seasons. Joining them are the Australian-progressive-extreme-metal- powerhouse Ne Obliviscaris and guitar prodigy Sarah Longfield.

Says the band: "United States of America and Canada! We are extremely excited to announce North American Forest Tour 2018!!! It's been a while since we last saw you guys during our successful North American tours in 2012 and 2013, which you guys made very special. Now we are finally coming back to play for you with a new killer show this September - October 2018! This tour will be an epic and a rare treat for our North American fans.

"We are also stoked to have two really strong supports with us on this tour: Ne Obliviscaris and Sarah Longfield. So join the party! Let's have some fun and let's rock together! Please share this news! Tickets will be available this Friday on June 8th. Make sure to check our Facebook on Friday and click the notifications ON, so you don't miss the tickets launch."

Dates:

September

14 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

15 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

17 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

19 - Dallas, TX - GMB&G

20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

22 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan

24 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

26 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

29 - Calgary, AB - Gateway

30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite

October

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro

3 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

5 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

7 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

9 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

10 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium/Rock & Shock

14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza