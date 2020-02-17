WINTERSUN, STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Launch SMACKBOUND

Helsinki, Finland-based Smackbound has inked a multi-album deal with Frontiers Music Srl. The band features vocalist and actress Netta Laurenne, who founded the group in 2015. Guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun) was the first to join Netta in the band and they were soon joined by Rolf Pilve (Stratovarius, Wintersun) on drums, Vili Itäpelto (Tracedawn) on keyboards, and Tuomas Yli-Jaskari (Tracedawn) on bass.

“I am so happy to belong to the Frontiers family. Smackbound was looking for a deal and wanted to partner with someone who shows true passion in working with us. After several months of discussions, we agreed that Frontiers was the right label for us. The journey is just beginning, thanks for walking with us,” says vocalist Netta Laurenne.

Soon after their formation, the band started crafting their own songs while simultaneously forming a cover band, Run for Cover, to begin developing their live chemistry without delay. Songs came together quickly and the band debuted with a string of successful videos and singles including “Drive it Like You Stole It,” “Wall of Silence,” and “Run,” which caught the attention of Frontiers A&R team, who are always on the hunt for the best emerging talent. After immediately being floored by these three songs, Frontiers reached out to the band to begin conversations, which ultimately culminated in a deal being struck. The three aforementioned singles will be included on the band’s debut album, “20/20”, which is expected to be released worldwide in early May.

"We wanted to make metal mixed with all the goodies we love in music, yet you can't beat the force and energy of metal. That's why we brought everything to it,” says Netta. She adds that the "debut album is called "20/20"! The name reflects the message of the whole album, it’s time for us all to have 20/20 vision. We wanna get to the bottom of things and cut the bullshit. We show ourselves in the good and the bad, both vulnerable and angry, and ask for honesty and integrity in return. We do this with unconditional love and by not having lost faith in the world. We call out for the truth."

"20/20" was recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, produced by the band, and mixed and mastered by Jesse Vainio (Sunrise Avenue, Apocalyptica, Poets Of The Fall).

For a taste of what's in store, enjoy the three music videos already available from the band:

"Drive It Like You Stole It”

"A tribute to freedom and strength and a message to be who you really are. It encourages us to stop living in fear and urges us to find our own way. It is a song of great energy aiming to leave us feeling empowered. 'Drive It Like You Stole It' is Smackbound's first single."

"Wall of Silence”

"It is a song of great force, talking about miscommunication between people and the mistake of not being honest with one another. It happens every so often that people lose each other by simply not speaking about their true feelings and thoughts. We are prone to overthink things and out of fear we walk away leaving behind only questions, lies, and silence. 'Wall of Silence' talks about how it feels to experience this kind of violence."

"It is a song about owning your life, your mistakes, and the choices you make. In life you have two options: To run from or to something. Make it count."

“Run”

Line up:

Vocals: Netta Laurenne

Guitars: Teemu Mäntysaari

Drums: Rolf Pilve

Keyboards: Vili Itäpelto

Bass: Tuomas Yli-Jaskari