WISHBONE ASH Founder MARTIN TURNER Announces The Beauty of Chaos 2017 UK Tour; Argus Album To Be Performed In It’s Entirety (Video Trailer)

Martin Turner, founder of the legendary Wishbone Ash, one of Britain’s most enduring and best loved melodic rock acts, announces his 33-date The Beauty Of Chaos 2017 UK tour, which will include rare performance of the seminal Wishbone Ash album, Argus, in it’s entirety.

It is 45 years since Argus, Wishbone Ash’s third and most popular album was released when it reached #2 in the UK album charts and was named Album Of The Year by UK music press. Vocalist & bassist Martin Turner was the main composer, lyricist and creative force behind this critically acclaimed album, which remains one of the most enduring works of the classic rock era.

Martin Turner’s The Beauty Of Chaos tour will also feature classic album tracks and stage favourites from the extensive Wishbone Ash repertoire, as well as material from the recent Written In The Stars album that remains true to the original Wishbone Ash blueprint.

Three dates on this tour (Bath, Uttoxeter and Hornchurch) will see Martin and his band perform a select series of intimate unplugged concerts. With its melodic nature, the classic Wishbone Ash material lends itself ideally to the stripped-down acoustic format. All other shows will be performed in the band’s usual electric format.

Turner says: “My band - Danny, Tim and Misha - and I are looking forward to the upcoming tour. As always fans can expect a mix of songs from various albums - further exploration of the extensive Wishbone Ash catalogue and selected cuts from the more recent Written In The Stars album. This time around we will also be including full performance of Argus. I’m constantly being made aware how this album still resonates with people and holds a special place in their hearts, some 45 years after its release. This I believe is due to the strong melodic content of the music and the universal themes - everyone can relate to the lyrical references to time, space, war, etc. The album marked a creative peak of the original band, with inspired contributions from all. In 2017 I feel my band has a great empathy for the music and the ability to reproduce the album faithfully onstage in a way that is fresh and exciting.”

Tour dates:

April

21 - Lowdham, UK - Village Hall

22 - Hartlepool, UK - Supporters Club

29 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries

30 - Ferndown, UK - Barrington Theatre

May

5 - Ilminster, UK - Square and Compass

6 - East Prawle, UK - Pigs Nose Inn

11 - Glasgow, UK - Ferry

12 - Kinross, UK - Greens Hotel

13 - Sheffield, UK - Greystones

14 - St Helens, UK - Citadel

18 - Chislehurst, UK - Beaverwood Club

19 0 Maidenhead, UK - Norden Farm Centre

20 - Havant, UK - The Spring Arts Centre

31 - Bath, UK - Chapel Arts Centre (unplugged)

June

2 - Uttoxeter, UK - Acoustic Festival of Britain (unplugged)

3 - Hornchurch, UK - Fairkytes Arts Centre (unplugged)

July

30 - Maidestone, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair

August

26 - Faversham, UK - A New Day Festival

September

16 - Newbury, UK - Arlington Arts Centre

17 - Oswestry, UK - Lions Quays Hotel

22 - Hull, UK - Fruit Space

23 - Knaresborough, UK - Frazer Theatre

October

4 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2

5 - Runcorn, UK - The Brindley

6 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

12 - Worthing, UK - Pier

13 - Hertford, UK - Corn Exchange

14 - London, UK - 100 Club

20 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

21 - Worcester, UK - Huntingdon Hall

Oct - Birmingham,, UK - St.Paul’s

27 - Hockley, UK - Touchline Live

November

3 - Wokingham, UK - Music Club

Martin Turner is also delighted to announce that The Beauty Of Chaos CD & DVD, recorded live in 2016, will be released later this year… more info will follow.

(Photo - Colin Ellison)