WISHBONE ASH Founder MARTIN TURNER Announces The Beauty of Chaos 2017 UK Tour; Argus Album To Be Performed In It’s Entirety (Video Trailer)
March 16, 2017, an hour ago
Martin Turner, founder of the legendary Wishbone Ash, one of Britain’s most enduring and best loved melodic rock acts, announces his 33-date The Beauty Of Chaos 2017 UK tour, which will include rare performance of the seminal Wishbone Ash album, Argus, in it’s entirety.
It is 45 years since Argus, Wishbone Ash’s third and most popular album was released when it reached #2 in the UK album charts and was named Album Of The Year by UK music press. Vocalist & bassist Martin Turner was the main composer, lyricist and creative force behind this critically acclaimed album, which remains one of the most enduring works of the classic rock era.
Martin Turner’s The Beauty Of Chaos tour will also feature classic album tracks and stage favourites from the extensive Wishbone Ash repertoire, as well as material from the recent Written In The Stars album that remains true to the original Wishbone Ash blueprint.
Three dates on this tour (Bath, Uttoxeter and Hornchurch) will see Martin and his band perform a select series of intimate unplugged concerts. With its melodic nature, the classic Wishbone Ash material lends itself ideally to the stripped-down acoustic format. All other shows will be performed in the band’s usual electric format.
Turner says: “My band - Danny, Tim and Misha - and I are looking forward to the upcoming tour. As always fans can expect a mix of songs from various albums - further exploration of the extensive Wishbone Ash catalogue and selected cuts from the more recent Written In The Stars album. This time around we will also be including full performance of Argus. I’m constantly being made aware how this album still resonates with people and holds a special place in their hearts, some 45 years after its release. This I believe is due to the strong melodic content of the music and the universal themes - everyone can relate to the lyrical references to time, space, war, etc. The album marked a creative peak of the original band, with inspired contributions from all. In 2017 I feel my band has a great empathy for the music and the ability to reproduce the album faithfully onstage in a way that is fresh and exciting.”
Tour dates:
April
21 - Lowdham, UK - Village Hall
22 - Hartlepool, UK - Supporters Club
29 - Fletching, UK - Trading Boundaries
30 - Ferndown, UK - Barrington Theatre
May
5 - Ilminster, UK - Square and Compass
6 - East Prawle, UK - Pigs Nose Inn
11 - Glasgow, UK - Ferry
12 - Kinross, UK - Greens Hotel
13 - Sheffield, UK - Greystones
14 - St Helens, UK - Citadel
18 - Chislehurst, UK - Beaverwood Club
19 0 Maidenhead, UK - Norden Farm Centre
20 - Havant, UK - The Spring Arts Centre
31 - Bath, UK - Chapel Arts Centre (unplugged)
June
2 - Uttoxeter, UK - Acoustic Festival of Britain (unplugged)
3 - Hornchurch, UK - Fairkytes Arts Centre (unplugged)
July
30 - Maidestone, UK - Ramblin’ Man Fair
August
26 - Faversham, UK - A New Day Festival
September
16 - Newbury, UK - Arlington Arts Centre
17 - Oswestry, UK - Lions Quays Hotel
22 - Hull, UK - Fruit Space
23 - Knaresborough, UK - Frazer Theatre
October
4 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2
5 - Runcorn, UK - The Brindley
6 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
12 - Worthing, UK - Pier
13 - Hertford, UK - Corn Exchange
14 - London, UK - 100 Club
20 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe
21 - Worcester, UK - Huntingdon Hall
Oct - Birmingham,, UK - St.Paul’s
27 - Hockley, UK - Touchline Live
November
3 - Wokingham, UK - Music Club
Martin Turner is also delighted to announce that The Beauty Of Chaos CD & DVD, recorded live in 2016, will be released later this year… more info will follow.
(Photo - Colin Ellison)