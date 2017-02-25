WITCHTRAP’s Trap The Witch Now Available On Vinyl With Bonus Cover Of EXCITER’s “Under Attack”

A reissue of Trap The Witch from Columbia’s Witchtrap is now available on vinyl. Order at this location.

Originally released at the end of last year in a small pressing for the band's native Colombia, Trap The Witch is perhaps the penultimate Witchtrap experience. The foundation of Endless Pain-meets-Evil Invaders is as firm as ever, but on this fourth album, the power-trio bring out the latent rock 'n' roll feeling that informed so much early thrash and speed metal.

Recorded once again at their trusty Dirty Studios, Witchtrap get their clearest and most powerful production to date, all without losing their characteristic grit 'n' grime.

Tracklisting:

“Lemmy”

“Disciple Of Death”

“Power Of The Maul”

“Brimstone In The Air”

“The Subtle Touch Of Fire”

“Don't Lift The Curse”

“Hard Thrashing Mania”

“Trap The Witch”

“Under Attack” (Exciter cover, vinyl bonus track)