WITH THE DEAD To Play Psycho Las Vegas As A Trio

British doom metal band With The Dead, fronted by Lee Dorrian of Cathedral, has issued the following important announcement:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Timothy Bagshaw will not be joining us on stage at Psycho Fest (in Las Vegas, Nevada) this weekend. Rather than cancel, we’ve decided to move forward and perform as a stripped down version of WTD. Bassist extraordinaire, Leo Smee, will be covering both guitar and bass duties, channeling two hugely devastating tones through separate outputs and stacks. It’s going to sound MASSIVE!! Joining us on guitar toward the end of the set will be a special guest / friend of the band."

"It’s not our intention or desire to ever pull out of our commitments / engagements, which is something we regrettably had to do this past weekend. Once again, apologies to anyone who was expecting to see us at Bloodstock."

On August 10th, With The Dead posted the following message on their Facebook page:

"It is with deep regret that With The Dead will be unable to play Bloodstock Festival this weekend. Being our only UK performance of 2018, this was something we were very much looking forward to. Unfortunately one of our band members has been hospitalised and is not well enough to perform. Thank you for your understanding and apologies to everyone who was looking forward to see us. Doom or be Doomed."