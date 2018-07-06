WITH THE END IN MIND Releases Unravelling; Arising Album

Pacific Northwest black-metalist With The End In Mind has released its highly regarded and praised album, Unraveling; Arising, today with Temple of Torturous Records. The record is now available for purchase and stream at the locations below. Watch a special un-packaging video for the limited edition vinyl.

With The End In Mind is an ever-changing musical entity based in Olympia, Washington. Seeking to unite disparate musical influences, and to give voice to internal struggles with spirituality, modern civilization, and inevitable societal collapse. Following the release of several EPs and tours the band recently signed with Temple of Torturous Records and has now released its most ambitious and affecting album to date, Unraveling; Arising. Order the album on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Sings The Sky”

“Anguish Symmetry”

“Unraveling; Arising”

“From The True Source”

“Wheeling, Endlessly Wheeling”

Album stream: