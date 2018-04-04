WITHIN SILENCE Perform New Song "We Are The Ones" Live In Slovakia; Official Video Streaming

Melodic metal band Within Silence performed “We Are The Ones”, the lead track of their new album Return From The Shadows, on February 24th at Collosseum Club in Kosice, Slovakia. Official video footage can be seen below:

Return From The Shadows was released last October via Ulterium Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Delain, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani). Return From The Shadows is a perfect album for fans of bands like Theocracy, Sonata Arctica and Stratovarius.

Return From The Shadows tracklisting:

“We Are The Ones”

“Heroes Must Return”

“Children Of Light”

“Calling From The Other Side”

“In the Darkness”

“The Final Victory”

“You & I”

“Master”

“Return From The Shadows”

“Children Of Light” video:

“Heroes Must Return” video: