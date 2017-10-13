WITHIN SILENCE Release “Children Of Light” Music Video
October 13, 2017, an hour ago
Melodic metal band, Within Silence, will release their new album, Return From The Shadows, on October 27th in Europe and North America via Ulterium Records. A music video for the song “Children Of Light” is available for streaming below.
Return From The Shadows is a perfect follow-up to the debut album, Gallery Of Life, and feels like a more mature and focused album. The impressive songwriting and melodies are still there, and together with heavy riffs, symphonic arrangements and epic parts the result is a really strong album.
The album was mixed and mastered by Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Delain, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani). Return From The Shadows is a perfect album for fans of bands like Theocracy, Sonata Arctica and Stratovarius.
Return From The Shadows tracklisting:
“We Are The Ones”
“Heroes Must Return”
“Children Of Light”
“Calling From The Other Side”
“In the Darkness”
“The Final Victory”
“You & I”
“Master”
“Return From The Shadows”
“Children Of Light” video:
“Heroes Must Return” video:
Within Silence tour dates:
November
3 - Brainstorm Festival - Apeldoorn, Netherlands
March
24 - Lindenkeller - Freising, Germany (with Brainstorm, Signum Regis)