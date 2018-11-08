WITHIN SILENCE Releases Alba European Tour Diary, Part 2 (Video)
November 8, 2018, an hour ago
Melodic metal band Within Silence joined Sleeping Romance as special guests on their Alba European Tour in September, 2018. Part 2 of a two-part tour diary video has been released. Watch two segments below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
The latest Within Silence album, Return From The Shadows, was released in October 2017 via Ulterium Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Delain, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani).
Return From The Shadows tracklisting:
“We Are The Ones”
“Heroes Must Return”
“Children Of Light”
“Calling From The Other Side”
“In the Darkness”
“The Final Victory”
“You & I”
“Master”
“Return From The Shadows”
“Children Of Light” video:
“Heroes Must Return” video: