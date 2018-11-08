WITHIN SILENCE Releases Alba European Tour Diary, Part 2 (Video)

Melodic metal band Within Silence joined Sleeping Romance as special guests on their Alba European Tour in September, 2018. Part 2 of a two-part tour diary video has been released. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The latest Within Silence album, Return From The Shadows, was released in October 2017 via Ulterium Records. The album was mixed and mastered by Roland Grapow (Masterplan, ex-Helloween) and the artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (Delain, Apocalyptica, Korpiklaani).

Return From The Shadows tracklisting:

“We Are The Ones”

“Heroes Must Return”

“Children Of Light”

“Calling From The Other Side”

“In the Darkness”

“The Final Victory”

“You & I”

“Master”

“Return From The Shadows”

“Children Of Light” video:

“Heroes Must Return” video: