WITHIN TEMPTATION Announce European Co-Headline Tour With EVANESCENCE

Dutch bashers, Within Temptation, have announced a European co-headline tour with Evanescence.

Says Within Temptation: "The word is out: we're joining forces with Evanescence for the Worlds Collide Tour - a massive co-headline European tour in April 2020! It was great meeting Amy and the rest of the band at Aarburg in Switzerland. We think we have a lot in common but most of all we share the same passion and fire for what we love doing most. We're really looking forward to touring Europe together and to make it memorable!"

Evanescence states: "We are very excited to join forces with Within Temptation for what I know will be an epic tour in April. We’ve had people ask us about doing something together for a long time, and we’re going to make it worth the wait! Looking forward to hearing Sharon’s gorgeous voice every night!"

Dates:

April

4 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

5 - Paris, France - Accor Hotel Arena

7 - London, England - O2 Arena

9 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

14 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

18 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

20 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Halle

21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Tickets are available at worldscollidetour.net/.