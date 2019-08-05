WITHIN TEMPTATION Cancel Upcoming Appearance At Lebanon's Byblos Festival After Local Band Threatened By Religious Fanatics; Official Statement Issued

Dutch bashers Within temptation have checked in with the following announcement:

"With a heavy heart we must inform you of the following:

As you know, we were scheduled to play the Byblos Festival in Lebanon on August 7th. We have found out that another band called Mashrou' Leila was pulled from the festival according to the festival committee due to security reasons, after religious fanatics demanded their performance to be cancelled followed by violent threats. Apart from the fact that Lebanese authorities at this moment are not able to provide artists the security to perform in peace, we have decided to cancel our show in Byblos in solidarity with Mashrou' Leila and in support of tolerance, freedom of speech and expression.

For you, our fans in Lebanon, it hurts to make this decision. Our last show in Lebanon is still very vivid in our minds and hearts. We are looking forward to better days on which we will return to you in Lebanon."

Within Temptation released a commentary video earlier this year, in which singer Sharon den Adel explains what the band's song "Mad World" is actually about.

"Mad World" is featured on Within Temptation's new album, Resist, released back in February via Spinefarm/Universal Music in North America. Watch a lyric video for the song below, and order the album here.

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

