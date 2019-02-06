WITHIN TEMPTATION Debuts "Supernova" Music Video

Within Temptation will release their new album, Resist, on February 1st via Spinefarm/Universal Music in North America. Watch a video for the song "Supernova" below:

Stream snippets of all songs from Resist below, and pre-order the album here.

Resist marks a departure from the Within Temptation's past. The record is armed with 10 anthemic tracks, driven by grand melodies and dark hooks. It brings a futuristic take on metal to the table - both instrumentally and thematically.

"Resist is a true milestone for us. If it wasn't for Resist, Within Temptation wouldn't be here anymore," the band stated.

"With this record, we've taken inspiration from modern music and gave it a face - a very dark one," said singer Sharon den Adel. "Sometimes, it feels that today's pop music lacks a rebellious edge. Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like and roughen it up as much as we could, resulting in a surprisingly new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before. Resist is our take on metal in a new way: to give modern music its rebellious edge.”

Resist tracklisting:

"The Reckoning" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Endless War"

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén)

"Supernova"

"Holy Ground"

"In Vain"

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck)

"Mad World"

"Mercy Mirror"

"Trophy Hunter"

Song snippets:

Box set unboxing video:

"In Vain" lyric video:

"Firelight" (feat. Jasper Steverlinck):

"Raise Your Banner" (feat. Anders Fridén) lyric video:

"The Reckoning" video "making of":

"The Reckoning" video:

"The Reckoning" lyric video:

Within Temptation recently announced their 2019 North American tour plans. The band will embark on a tour of the US and Canada this coming winter. The tour kicks off February 28th in Baltimore and runs through March 19th in Los Angeles. The trek makes several stops in Canada. Special guests will be In Flames and Smash Into Pieces. All confirmed tour dates are below.

February

28 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

March

1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

2 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

5 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

6 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

9 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

15 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

16 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

18 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theater