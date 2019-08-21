WITHIN TEMPTATION Live At M'era Luna 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

August 21, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal within temptation

WITHIN TEMPTATION Live At M'era Luna 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

ARTE Concert has uploaded footage of Dutch bashers Within Temptation's full set from M'era Luna 2019, filmed on August 10 at Flugplatz Hildesheim-Drispenstedt in Hildesheim, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Raise Your Banner"
"The Reckoning"
"Stand My Ground"
"In The Middle Of The Night"
"The Heart Of Everything"
"Ice Queen" (acoustic arrangement)
"Faster"
"Supernova"
"Paradise (What About Us?)"

Encore:
"What Have You Done"
"Mad World"
"Mother Earth"



Featured Audio

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

TORCHE - "Admission" (Relapse)

Featured Video

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

GREYSTONE CANYON Premiere "Path We Stray"

Latest Reviews