WITHIN TEMPTATION Live At M'era Luna 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

ARTE Concert has uploaded footage of Dutch bashers Within Temptation's full set from M'era Luna 2019, filmed on August 10 at Flugplatz Hildesheim-Drispenstedt in Hildesheim, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Raise Your Banner"

"The Reckoning"

"Stand My Ground"

"In The Middle Of The Night"

"The Heart Of Everything"

"Ice Queen" (acoustic arrangement)

"Faster"

"Supernova"

"Paradise (What About Us?)"

Encore:

"What Have You Done"

"Mad World"

"Mother Earth"