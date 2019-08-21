WITHIN TEMPTATION Live At M'era Luna 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming
August 21, 2019, an hour ago
ARTE Concert has uploaded footage of Dutch bashers Within Temptation's full set from M'era Luna 2019, filmed on August 10 at Flugplatz Hildesheim-Drispenstedt in Hildesheim, Germany. Watch below.
Setlist:
"Raise Your Banner"
"The Reckoning"
"Stand My Ground"
"In The Middle Of The Night"
"The Heart Of Everything"
"Ice Queen" (acoustic arrangement)
"Faster"
"Supernova"
"Paradise (What About Us?)"
Encore:
"What Have You Done"
"Mad World"
"Mother Earth"