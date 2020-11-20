WITHIN TEMPTATION Release New Single "The Purge"; Audio

"Throughout history, people have always been searching for ways to cleanse themselves. They've always been searching for... 'The Purge'," says Within Temptation. The band's brand new single, "The Purge", is available at all platforms today. Listen here, and below.

"'The Purge' revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption," singer Sharon den Adel states. "No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others, and there will always be moments in your life you start questioning your choices. You start realizing you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others, but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge, and to accept these mistakes can be a very painful process and unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy."

"The Purge" follows "Entertain You," which was released this spring and kicked off a series of digital releases that are exceeding all expectations. "Entertain You" was the #1 Most Added Song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart with airplay on at least 40 radio stations in the US including Music Choice, SiriusXM/Octane, WZOR, and KQXR, and #5 in the Contraband Metal Chart, and at #18 in the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart in USA.

Stay tuned for the video.

(Photo - Set Vexy)