WITHIN TEMPTATION Release Official Music Video For New Single "The Purge"

Within Temptation have released a music video for their recently released single, "The Purge". The single is available at all platforms. Listen here, and watch the new video below.

"'The Purge' revolves around self-reflection and a search for redemption," singer Sharon den Adel states. "No one gets through life without scars or without inflicting them on others, and there will always be moments in your life you start questioning your choices. You start realizing you've made mistakes, causing harm to not only others, but also to yourself. To confess, to acknowledge, and to accept these mistakes can be a very painful process and unescapable when the burden becomes too heavy."

"The Purge" follows "Entertain You," which was released this spring and kicked off a series of digital releases that are exceeding all expectations. "Entertain You" was the #1 Most Added Song on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart with airplay on at least 40 radio stations in the US including Music Choice, SiriusXM/Octane, WZOR, and KQXR, and #5 in the Contraband Metal Chart, and at #18 in the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator Chart in USA.

(Photo - Set Vexy)