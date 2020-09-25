WITHIN THE RUINS To Release Black Heart Album In November; "Deliverance" Music Video Streaming

Progressive deathcore unit, Within The Ruins, will release their sixth full-length, Black Heart, via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music on November 27. A video for the track "Deliverance" can be found below.

The mission statement for album six was simple: domination. Within The Ruins set out to top themselves, in every conceivable way, and with the suitably titled Black Heart, they succeeded.

Savage, ruthless, unrelenting, and hyper-focused, Within The Ruins hammers home ten songs of sheer terror with an unforgiving mandate to destroy. Combining the breakneck precision of classic slabs like Invade and Elite with the unrestrained raw aggression of Halfway Human, Black Heart emerges from the most extended space between records with remarkable urgency and energy.

For more than a decade, Within The Ruins has reigned among the elite of modern death metal, injecting the angsty attack of thrash and the attitude of hardcore punk, while mining the best of deathcore. Audiences quickly grew to understand that Within The Ruins overlaps into several extreme subgenres without limitations from any of them. The determination and skill evident across their six studio albums and three EPs are outmatched only by their devastating live presence, seen on tours with groups like Killswitch Engage, The Black Dahlia Murder, Suicide Silence, and As I Lay Dying.

Vocalist Steve Tinnon arrived for his full-length debut with a mountain of things to get off his chest, screamed throughout the songs with both intensity and dexterity. He previously fronted another band that included Within The Ruins bassist/vocalist Paolo Galang, making this version of the outfit a supergroup of sorts, combined with co-founders, guitarist Joe Cocchi and drummer Kevin McGuill. As with previous records, Cocchi produced his parts as well as his bandmates, together with longtime producer, mixer, and mastering engineer Joshua Wickman of Dreadcore Productions.

New powerhouses like "Domination," "Deliverance," "Hollow," and "Outsider" take their place alongside Within The Ruins anthems like "Gods Amongst Men," "Beautiful Agony," and "Enigma." The group stands tall among their peers in postmodern death metal, technical progressive metal, and the so-called "deathcore" movement, with Gojira like flourishes of color and meditation.

Black Heart will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats. For pre-order options, head here.

Black Heart trackisting:

"Domination"

"Deliverance"

"Black Heart"

"Open Wounds"

"Eighty Sixed"

"Devil In Me"

"Hollow"

"Outsider"

"RCKLSS"

"Ataxia V"

"Deliverance" video:

Lineup:

Joe Cocchi - guitars

Kevin McGuill - drums

Paolo Galang - bass, vocals

Steve Tinnon - vocals

(Photo - Chris Klumpp)