WOLF To Release Feeding The Machine Album In March; New Band Members Introduced

Swedish metallers, Wolf, will finally return with a new studio album. Entitled Feeding The Machine, you can expect this heavy metal monument to be released on Century Media Records March 13, 2020. The long awaited album will feature new band members Johan Koleberg on drums and Pontus Egberg on bass guitar.

Feeding The Machine is being produced by Wolf's Simon Johansson at SolnaSound Production and will be mixed by Fredrik Nordström of Studio Fredman. The artwork once again has been painted by legendary artist Thomas Holm (King Diamond, Mercyful Fate) and will be presented soon.

Vocalist and guitarist Niklas Stålvind comments: “We are super excited to launch a batch of new Wolf songs with the new lineup and play live in 2020 and beyond. While Pontus and Johan might be new faces in Wolf, they are hardly new to the metal scene, with many years of touring and countless records under their belts. If the Wolf fans like their playing half as much as Simon and I do, they will love it! We’re eager to go on tour now and show the guys that Wolf fans are the best!

"In addition to that, we would like to take the opportunity to thank leaving members Anders "Tornado" Modd and Richard "Raptor" Holmgren for 12 years of pure metal excellence and wish them both best of luck with their new adventures. Hail Tornado! Hail Raptor! And ALL HAIL CAESAR!”

So, look forward to more updates on Wolf’s eighth studio album in the coming weeks and welcome the new members to the pack.

Wolf is (from left to right):

Simon Johansson – Guitar

Johan Koleberg – Drums

Pontus Egberg – Bass

Niklas Stålvind – Vocals, Guitars