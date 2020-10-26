WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Addresses Suggestion He'll Replace His Father In VAN HALEN - "This Is Just A Shitty Lie"

Late Van Halen guitar legend Eddie Van Halen's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, has responded to an online post suggesting Van Halen will resurface with Wolfgang stepping into his father's shoes in the band lineup.

The claims were made via a post at the Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page on Facebook, then shared to Twitter by user @MetalSludge. The post stated that "there is a good strong possibility that the band is no over (like it or not) this is the word that is being talked at the VH camp. Sammy Hagar: Vocals, Michael Anthony: Bass Guitar, Alex Van Halen: Percussion and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother, I give you my blessing......"

Wolfgang isn't having it, and addressed the rumour pointedly, stating: "This is just a shitty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this shit is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."