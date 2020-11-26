WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On His Late Father EDDIE VAN HALEN - "I Think It's Important That People Realize That He Was Just An Amazing Dad, More Than Just An Amazing Guitar Player"; Video

Wolfgang Van Halen is featured in a new interview with Big J of 100.3 The X Rocks radio. He discusses his new music and, of course, his late father, Eddie Van Halen.

Asked if sharing stories about Eddie since his passing on October 6 has been cathartic, Wolfgang answers: "Definitely. It's really been nice to share a different side of him that people may have not, or you know, definitely didn't really know and was familiar with. I think it's important that people realize that he was just an amazing dad, more than just an amazing guitar player."

Wolfgang’s solo band, Mammoth WVH, hit the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart with their single, “Distance”. The song also hit the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart at #9 and #1 and #2 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts.

The emotional video for the song can be found below.

Mammoth WVH, will play their first official show at the 2021 edition of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. The event will run from October 7th - 10th and Mammoth WVH will play on the evening of October 10th.

Mammoth WVH features Wolfgang Van Halen (vocals, guitar), Frank Sidoris (guitar / Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), Ronnie Ficaro (bass) and Garrett Whitlock (drums / Tremonti).

(Photo - Travis Shinn)