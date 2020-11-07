WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Posts Heartfelt Message To EDDIE VAN HALEN - "Not A Second Goes By Where You're Not On My Mind"
November 7, 2020, 9 minutes ago
On October 6th, Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang broke the news via Instagram that his father had passed away with the following message:
"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."
One month to the day of Eddie's passing, Wolfgang posted a heartfelt message to his father via Instagram.
1 month. Not a second goes by where you’re not on my mind. I miss talking with you. I miss laughing with you. I miss listening to music with you. I miss making music with you. I just miss everything. I love you so much, Pop. It’s really hard being here without you.
Wolfgang recently posted a series of photos and a video on Twitter celebrating his relationship with his father. Check them out below.
