WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Posts Heartfelt Message To EDDIE VAN HALEN - "Not A Second Goes By Where You're Not On My Mind"

November 7, 2020, 9 minutes ago

news eddie van halen wolfgang van halen riff notes

On October 6th, Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang broke the news via Instagram that his father had passed away with the following message:

"I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."

One month to the day of Eddie's passing, Wolfgang posted a heartfelt message to his father via Instagram.

Wolfgang recently posted a series of photos and a video on Twitter celebrating his relationship with his father. Check them out below.

 
 
 
 
 
 


