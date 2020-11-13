WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's Forthcoming Debut Solo Single Dedicated To Father EDDIE VAN HALEN - "This Song Is Incredibly Personal"

On November 16th, Wolfgang Van Halen will release his debut solo single, "Distance". The single is dedicated to his father, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6th following a long battle with cancer.

Wolfgang: "'Distance' is a song that was initially written for the debut album, but was going to be held for a later time. As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I'd miss him. While this song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their own life. I never anticipated 'Distance' would be the first song of mine that people would hear, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release along with me. This is for him."

Watch for the single on Monday and details of Wolfgang's debut solo album.

Wolfgang recently posted a series of photos and a video on Twitter celebrating his relationship with his father. Check them out below.