WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Tells HOWARD STERN There Was A VAN HALEN Reunion In The Works Before EDDIE VAN HALEN Died; Video

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Howard Stern for a heartfelt conversation Monday morning, November 16th, making his debut on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM just over a month after the death of his father, rock icon Eddie Van Halen.

The sit down with Howard Stern marked the first interview Wolf Van Halen has given since Eddie’s passing and he didn’t shy away from speaking candidly about his dad’s battle with cancer, their conversations during his final days, and the epic Van Halen reunion tour which never materialized. He cleared up several rumors about Van Halen’s future and Eddie’s music archives, too, while also premiering “Distance”, an emotional tribute song Wolfgang had recorded as a farewell to his father.

Throughout their conversation, Howard Stern wondered what’s next for Van Halen, with Wolfgang assuring Howard he had no intention of taking his father’s place as the band’s guitarist. Those were shoes he was simply unwilling to fill. “That’s fucking stupid,” Wolfgang said of the rumors. “You can’t have Van Halen without Eddie Van Halen. I’m not my dad. I’m not going to replace him,” he said. “I’ve spent my life making sure I’m not like him and I’m my own person,” he continued, explaining his father—were he alive—would instead encourage him to pursue his own ambitions. “He’d be like, ‘What the fuck are you doing? Go do your own shit!’” In my opinion, outside of maybe a tribute show at some point down the line and archival releases further down the line, it’s done,” he said. “I don’t have a dad anymore and I’m coming to terms with that,” he continued. “So, I think fans can come to the terms with the fact that we’re not going to have Van Halen anymore. The music is going to live on forever but you can’t continue without Eddie Van Halen.”

Additionally, Wolfgang took a few minutes to assure Howard and his listeners that previous rumors of a massive Van Halen reunion tour were indeed true. “[They] were very real. Since 2015, I’d been talking with Dad and was introducing the idea … I would be like ‘Hey dad, you know what would be cool? Hear me out … what if I opened for you guys and we had Mike [Anthony] come back?” he said. “As time went on, he warmed up to the idea. I got him excited about it,” he continued. “At a certain point, it turned into what we joked was the ‘Kitchen Sink Tour’ because after he was okay with that arrangement it was like, fuck, then let’s get Dave [Lee Roth] and [Sammy] Hagar and even [Gary] Cherone and let’s just do a giant, fucking awesome thing.”

On coping with the loss of his father: “I’m awful. It’s terrible. Every day, man. Some days are better than others,” Wolfgang told Howard Monday morning. “The pain is still there always, but you just kind of figure out how to carry it a little better as time goes on. But it’s always gonna hurt.”

On having a close relationship with his father and their musical bond: “That’s the gift and the curse of it,” Wolfgang responded. “We had such a close connection and now, for the rest of my life, there’s no way I’ll never be able to think about him no matter what I do—which is good but also hurts a lot.”

On his song "Distance": “There are a bunch of other ideas that are just sitting there and waiting to be finished. 'Distance' was one of those,” Wolfgang said. “When this happened I was like, ‘Let’s finish it and put it out for dad.’”

Everybody has a name they are born with. Having one of the most recognizable names in entertainment, Wolfgang Van Halen has been preparing to release music from his solo band Mammoth WVH for some time. That plan was altered when his father and guitar icon Eddie Van Halen called him and told him his cancer had returned. Wolfgang decided to put everything on hold to be with his father through his battle. During that time, Wolfgang was writing material for his upcoming solo album (available via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records in 2021) for which the first single “Distance” would be born. The song is available via all digital service providers here. An official music video can be found below.

“As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life,” explains Wolfgang Van Halen.

Writing the song and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals for Mammoth WVH, “Distance” is an open letter to his father - one Wolfgang was fortunate to play for his dad and would become a favorite of Eddie’s - declaring “no matter what the distance is, I will be with you.”

The video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music’s most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

“I never intended ‘Distance’ to be the very first piece of music people would hear from me, but I also thought my father would be here to celebrate its release. This is for him. I love and miss you, Pop.”

An organization that is very close to the Van Halen family is the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. Eddie was very supportive of the organization via numerous donations throughout his lifetime. Following in his father’s footsteps in another way, Wolfgang is donating his portion of all proceeds from “Distance” to the foundation.

"Our connection with Eddie grew out of his generous nature, his delight in seeing kids learn and play music, and ultimately understanding what’s important in life. Eddie lived out loud through his music, and I believe that he wanted to see that kind of expression ignite in the students. Music saved him and he loved giving back through what we do for kids through the power of music. Thank you, Eddie. We’ll never forget you." - Felice Mancini, the President and CEO of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

