WOLFHEART - Constellation Of The Black Light Album Due In September; Details Revealed
August 2, 2018, 16 minutes ago
The Wolves strike back with their long awaited fouth full length studio album Constellation Of The Black Light, which will be released on September 28th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here.
Wolfheart’s music embraces the sheer force and beauty of Finnish nature with fiery passion. After the success of their first three albums that all hit the Top 10 in the Finnish album charts, among them their last album Tyhjyys that charted in Switzerland as well, the time has come to unleash the next masterpiece of raw winter metal. Constellation Of The Black Light comes with seven tracks that dive headfirst into black metal, Nordic death metal, soaring melodies and complex arrangements.
The band on the new album: "Determination and perseverance were the key points in the making this album while conquering obstacle after obstacle during the process of recordings while coldness and beauty of winter were the themes where the music was born. This is definitely a triumph in Wolfheart career and one of the biggest battles won in my personal career. I could not be more satisfied with the result and with new label and management behind us we are headstrong to stay in the bath of victories."
Constellation Of The Black Light will be available in the following formats:
- 1 CD Digipack
- 1 LP Gatefold Black
- 1 LP Gatefold Gold
Tracklisting:
"Everlasting Fall"
"Breakwater"
"The Saw"
"Forge With Fire"
"Defender"
"Warfare"
"Valkyrie"
Tour dates:
August
11 - Obermehler, Germany - Party.San Metal Open Air
15 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air
September (with Carach Angren)
29 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi
30 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus
October (with Carach Angren)
1 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
2 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
3 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
5 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
6 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
9 - Seattle, WA - Club SUR
10 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater
11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
13 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's
14 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
15 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
16 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
20 - Houston, TX - Acadia
21 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
23 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
25 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
27 - Manchester, CA - Jewel Nightclub
28 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
November (with Omnium Gatherum, Nothgard)
7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kaiserkeller
9 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
10 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert 041
13 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
15 - Essen, Germany - Turock
16 - London, England - The Dome
17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg
18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebop
19 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
21 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico
22 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
23 - Lyon, France - MJC O Totem
24 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Schüür
25 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
Lineup:
Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals
Mika Lammassaari: Lead guitar
Joonas Kauppinen: Drums
Lauri Silvonen: Bass, backing vocals
(Photo - Mike Sirèn)