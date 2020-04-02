WOLFHEART Frontman / Founder TUOMAS SAUKKONEN On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast, The Corona Files (episode #4), featuring Wolfheart Tuomas Saukkonen, who discusses the band's latest album, Wolves Of Karelia. Tuomas also talks about how the Corona virus has affected life in Finland, and what he is doing to pass the time until things get back to normal. He also discusses the postponement of the Devastation On The Nation tour as well as their campaign to raise money for the road crew that was impacted by the postponement.

Check out the interview here.

Wolfheart, recently announced the upcoming release of their new full-length Winter War epic, Wolves Of Karelia, out April 10 via Napalm Records. They revealed another offering from Wolves Of Karelia, entitled "Hail Of Steel". The track signals oncoming war with an ocean-like wave of rhythm and hair-raising guitars, cascading into an extreme, melodic wall of blastbeats and symphonics. Accented by piercing clean vocal harmonics and pummeling double bass, the track sets the grand stage for the entire album. The new music video is equally as searing - a fiery performance fitting for the epic track.

Wolfheart frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about the track and video: ""Hail Of Steel" is an embodiment of the fierce chaos of war. The Finnish army had 32 tanks against 3000 Russian tanks, 114 planes against 3800 Russian planes, three times bigger troops, etc., so those Fins really saw steel and fire raining from the sky."

Just as wildlife itself maintains harmony with a violent clash of beauty and unpredictability, Wolves Of Karelia explores the band’s previously coined genre of “winter metal” – smoothly bridging a traditional approach of extreme genres with tracks like the breakneck epic “Reaper”, while maintaining atmospheric and acoustic elements on songs such as the bludgeoning wall-of-sound “The Hammer” and grandiose “Horizon On Fire”. Crowned by the deeply stunning instrumental interlude “Eye Of The Storm”, Wolves Of Karelia could easily go down in metal history as Wolfheart’s most intense record.

The album’s lyrical and musical content is inspired by the Winter War waged between Russia and the band’s native country, Finland, which took place during the winter of November 1939-March 1940. Finland ultimately managed to stop the Russian troops from invading their country. Wolfheart mastermind and frontman Tuomas Saukkonen was inspired by the personal stories of local veterans, conveying the tales of what they experienced and survived from their perspectives. Somber, frostbitten and heroic, Wolves Of Karelia portrays these tales with stunning musical precision.

Wolves Of Karelia will be available in the following formats:

- 4 Page Digipack

- Digital Album

- Shirt & Digipack

- Black LP Sleeve

- Silver LP Sleeve - limited to 100 copies

Pre-order here.

Wolves Of Karelia tracklisting:

"Hail Of Steel"

"Horizon On Fire"

"Reaper"

"The Hammer"

"Eye Of The Storm"

"Born From Fire"

"Arrows Of Chaos"

"Ashes"

"Ashes" lyric video:

Formed in 2013 by frontman Tuomas Saukkonen in Lahti, Finland, Wolfheart initially began as a solo project after he disbanded all of his other projects to begin again with a fresh sound and concept. The project’s debut album, 2013’s Winterborn, consisted of just Tuomas performing all instruments. After being joined by bandmates and releasing three additional acclaimed albums – 2015’s Shadow World, 2017’s Tyhjyys and their 2018 Napalm Records debut Constellation of the Black Light – Wolfheart is back to take another bite out of the scene with Wolves Of Karelia, their strongest album to date.

Wolfheart is:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals

Joonas Kauppinen: Drums

Lauri Silvonen: Bass, Backing Vocals

Vagelis Karzis: Session Guitar

(Photo - Valtteri Hirvonen)