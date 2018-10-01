WOLFHEART Release Drum Playthrough Video For New Song "Breakwater"

Wolfheart have released a drum playthrough video for "Breakwater", a track from their new album, Constellation Of The Black Light, out now via Napalm Records. Watch below, and order the album here.

Wolfheart’s music embraces the sheer force and beauty of Finnish nature with fiery passion. After the success of their first three albums that all hit the Top 10 in the Finnish album charts, among them their last album Tyhjyys that charted in Switzerland as well, the time has come to unleash the next masterpiece of raw winter metal. Constellation Of The Black Light comes with seven tracks that dive headfirst into black metal, Nordic death metal, soaring melodies and complex arrangements.

The band on the new album: "Determination and perseverance were the key points in the making this album while conquering obstacle after obstacle during the process of recordings while coldness and beauty of winter were the themes where the music was born. This is definitely a triumph in Wolfheart career and one of the biggest battles won in my personal career. I could not be more satisfied with the result and with new label and management behind us we are headstrong to stay in the bath of victories."

Tracklisting:

"Everlasting Fall"

"Breakwater"

"The Saw"

"Forge With Fire"

"Defender"

"Warfare"

"Valkyrie"

"The Saw" video:

“Breakwater” video:

Tour dates are listed below.

October (with Carach Angren)

1 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's

2 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

3 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

4 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

5 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

6 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

9 - Seattle, WA - Club SUR

10 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

11 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

12 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

13 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone's

14 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

15 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

16 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

18 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

19 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

20 - Houston, TX - Acadia

21 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

23 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

25 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

27 - Manchester, CA - Jewel Nightclub

28 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

November (with Omnium Gatherum, Nothgard)

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Kaiserkeller

9 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

10 - Stuttgart, Germany - ClubCANN

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert 041

13 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

15 - Essen, Germany - Turock

16 - London, England - The Dome

17 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebop

19 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

21 - Madrid, Spain - Copérnico

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

23 - Lyon, France - MJC O Totem

24 - Lucerne, Switzerland - Schüür

25 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

Lineup:

Tuomas Saukkonen: Guitar, Vocals

Mika Lammassaari: Lead guitar

Joonas Kauppinen: Drums

Lauri Silvonen: Bass, backing vocals

(Photo - Mike Sirèn)