WOLVENCROWN Announce Details Of Bark And Ash Full-Length Debut

Atmospheric black metal artisans Wolvencrown are no newcomers to the UK metal underground, having toured and shared the stage with the likes of Saor, Uada and Obituary and rapidly accumulating a coterie of those clearly enchanted by their lyrical spells.

Wolvencrown have revealed the spellbinding artwork created by the very talented Joe McEvoy, along with the names of eight tracks for their debut album which will be entitled Of Bark and Ash. Recorded at Stuck on A Name Studios in their hometown of Nottingham, the album is currently in the final stages of being mixed and mastered at ViterMusic Studio by members of the hauntingly inspirational Drudkh. Nick Horton, frontman for Wolvencrown, states that the album primarily focuses on themes such as nature, suicide and our dying world but also pays homage to the historic city of Nottingham with a chilling tale based on the siege of Nottingham Castle in 1194. As of yet, an official release date has not yet been announced but is due in the forthcoming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Earth’s Eternal Dawn”

“1194 Pt. I”

“1194 Pt. 2”

“Infernal Throne”

“Of Bark And Ash”

“Towards Broken Depths”

“Destined”

“S.A.D.”

(Photo by: Andy Pountney / Ave Noctum)