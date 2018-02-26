WORHOL Releases "Already Forgotten" Video

Worhol is a female fronted symphonic rock band out of Texas, but some mistake them for a European band because of their overall sound and appearance. The band delivers a unique style of dark, theatrical, orchestral music that showcases Ashley Worhol’s dynamic mellifluous voice.

Worhol is taking 2018 head on with a brand new music video that was filmed in Los Angeles, California by Multi Mojo Productions for their latest single titled “Already Forgotten”, and plan to release their EP later this year.

"Already Forgotten is a song about understanding your own self-worth and having the courage to know what you deserve. This is a personal topic for me and we knew when we were in the stages of filming that we wanted to incorporate more of a movie based video to help bring awareness to the subject of abuse. No one truly knows what someone might be going through behind closed doors. It is so important for people to know that help is out there," says Ashley Worhol.

Worhol formed in 2013 when lead singer Ashley Worhol and her father Larry Worhol decided they wanted to follow their dream together as a team. Both having degrees in music and a classical background, they knew that they had the knowledge it would take in writing their style of music.

Worhol’s music can be best described as symphonic and theatrical with Larry being the guitarist as well as the orchestral composer, and Ashley being professionally trained. Since Ashley and Larry are kin to Andy Warhol they decided to keep the band name in the family. Once Worhol was set they reached out and found the rest of the members of the band; Craig Malinowski (bassist) and Marty Naul (drummer).

In addition, Ashley recently published a hybrid poetry / photography book called, Perception.

She will be attending Comic Cons such as Wizard World and Days Of The Dead on the following dates:

April 13 to 15 - Wizard World - Portland, OR

May 18 to 20 - Days Of The Dead- Charlotte, NC

June 8 to 10 - Wizard World- Columbus, OH

July 13 to 15 - Wizard World- Boise, ID

August 23 to 26 - Wizard World- Chicago, IL

September 21 to 23 - Wizard World- Madison, WI

Visit the official Worhol Facebook page for further details.