World's Largest ZAKK WYLDE Guitar Collection Up For Grabs

Got an extra US $110,800.00 at your disposal? If so, you could be the proud owner of the World's Largest Zakk Wylde Signature Collection. Currently up for grabs on eBay, all of these items came from the 'Zakk Guitar Gallery' which is the official Gibson dealer in South Korea. Items are not sold separately, but free shipping is offered worldwide. The collection includes:

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye Aged 1EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye 7EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Bullseye Camo 1EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Vertigo 2EA

Gibson Les Paul Zakk Wylde Rough Top 1EA

Gibson Les Paul Custom Custom Painted 3EA

Gibson Bullseye ZV 3EA

Gibson Bullseye Flying V 1EA

Wylde Audio Guitars 5EA

Marshall JCM 800 Zakk Wylde Signature Head & Cabinet

18 Hardshell Cases and 6 Gig Bags

Zakk Wylde Leather Jacket, T-Shirts, DVDs etc.