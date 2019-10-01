World’s Biggest Heavy Music Label Just Got Heavier

Nuclear Blast, a Believe company, has announced the expansion of its leadership team in Europe with the recruitment of two heavy-hitters from the heavy-music sector: Jens Prueter, who will lead A&R for Europe; and Antje Lange, who will become Chief Operating Officer. With the addition of Prueter and Lange, the label will strengthen its world-class physical and digital distribution and services.



Prueter, with an esteemed career working with major heavy-music artists, is an ideal match for Nuclear Blast. He will develop long-term strategies for an unrivaled roster of artists at all stages of their careers, and will lead an A&R team focused on growing the next generation of global heavy-music stars.



Lange adds further weight to Nuclear Blast expansion plans, via her successful track record of delivering operational results through managing large labels and international teams. Lange will lead Nuclear Blast’s international physical and digital service infrastructure including Nuclear Blast’s market-leading direct-to-fan merchandising business.



“Prueter and Lange will help us steer the careers of new, cutting-edge and up-and-coming talent who join world’s top heavy-music artists and legends such as Slayer, Nightwish and Meshuggah,” said Thorsten Freese, Managing Director of Believe Germany. “Nuclear Blast is one of heavy-music artists’ most sought-after partners for achieving global success, expanding the reach of valuable catalogs and connecting with new audiences. We are growing a talented, expert team that has made the label an industry leader for more than 30 years – with a commitment to transparency, innovation and partnership."

