WORMROT Live AT Glastonbury 2017; Drum Cam Video Streaming

July 5, 2017, 3 minutes ago

Drum-cam video footage from Wormrot’s performance at this year’s edition of Britain’s Glastonbury festival is available for streaming below:

Glastonbury unveiled a new Earache stage for metal, rock and punk acts this year. The new venue was housed in a recycled London Underground tube carriage located at Shangri La in the South East corner and was curated by the legendary British independent label Earache Records.

The BBC issued a video report from the festival. Check it out below:

