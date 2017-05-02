WORSELDER Sign With Sliptrick Records; New Album Due Out Later This Year

“Making no concessions on style or trends…” This could be the Worselder mantra and even though the band could just offer old school metal with no search of originality, Worselder prefer to develop music at the crossroads of many influences which is quite impossible to label. The band were formed in 2008, at the foothills of the French Pyrénées Mountains and quickly created a unique sound signature, blending the many influences of its members through 90’s heavy-thrash and power metal roots. Worselder then add to the strength and heaviness with actual metal rhythms. The vocals underline the mixing of styles, by alternating between heavy lyrical lines and death gutturals.

The band is deeply and proudly committed to its Pyrenean roots; it influences the atmosphere of its music, which is both dark and optimistic, with lyrics formed from topical events, as well as historical references. Worselder will release their second full length album, Paradigms Lost, later in the year via Sliptrick Records.