WOVENWAR Release “Cascade” Music Video

June 26, 2017, 24 minutes ago

news heavy metal wovenwar

Wovenwar released their sophomore album, Honor Is Dead, last October via Metal Blade. The band have now launched a new video for the album track "Cascade". Directed/edited by the band's own Nick Hipa (guitar), "Cascade" can be seen below.

More aggressive and fluid than its self-titled predecessor, Honor Is Dead was written with contributions from all members. The results speak for themselves, capturing a group that sounds truly unified, and hungry. Expanding upon the ruthlessly catchy melodies and hooks of their debut, Honor Is Dead makes for a listening experience with real depth, and a broad emotional range. Driven by a darker lyrical theme, the album's 11 tracks hit with devastating force.

Honor Is Dead tracklisting:

“Confession”
“Censorship”
“Honor Is Dead”
“Lines In The Sand”
“World On Fire”
“Compass”
“Stones Thrown”
“Cascade”
“Silhouette”
“Bloodletter”
“130”

“Cascade” video:

“Censorship” video:

(Photo - Ty Watkins)

