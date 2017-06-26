WOVENWAR Release “Cascade” Music Video
June 26, 2017, 24 minutes ago
Wovenwar released their sophomore album, Honor Is Dead, last October via Metal Blade. The band have now launched a new video for the album track "Cascade". Directed/edited by the band's own Nick Hipa (guitar), "Cascade" can be seen below.
More aggressive and fluid than its self-titled predecessor, Honor Is Dead was written with contributions from all members. The results speak for themselves, capturing a group that sounds truly unified, and hungry. Expanding upon the ruthlessly catchy melodies and hooks of their debut, Honor Is Dead makes for a listening experience with real depth, and a broad emotional range. Driven by a darker lyrical theme, the album's 11 tracks hit with devastating force.
Honor Is Dead tracklisting:
“Confession”
“Censorship”
“Honor Is Dead”
“Lines In The Sand”
“World On Fire”
“Compass”
“Stones Thrown”
“Cascade”
“Silhouette”
“Bloodletter”
“130”
“Cascade” video:
“Censorship” video:
(Photo - Ty Watkins)