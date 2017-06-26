WOVENWAR Release “Cascade” Music Video

Wovenwar released their sophomore album, Honor Is Dead, last October via Metal Blade. The band have now launched a new video for the album track "Cascade". Directed/edited by the band's own Nick Hipa (guitar), "Cascade" can be seen below.

More aggressive and fluid than its self-titled predecessor, Honor Is Dead was written with contributions from all members. The results speak for themselves, capturing a group that sounds truly unified, and hungry. Expanding upon the ruthlessly catchy melodies and hooks of their debut, Honor Is Dead makes for a listening experience with real depth, and a broad emotional range. Driven by a darker lyrical theme, the album's 11 tracks hit with devastating force.

Honor Is Dead tracklisting:

“Confession”

“Censorship”

“Honor Is Dead”

“Lines In The Sand”

“World On Fire”

“Compass”

“Stones Thrown”

“Cascade”

“Silhouette”

“Bloodletter”

“130”

“Cascade” video:

“Censorship” video:

(Photo - Ty Watkins)