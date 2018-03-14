WRONG Premier "Zero Cool" Music Video; Feel Great Album Due In April

Wrong’s sophomore album, Feel Great, will make you feel the exact opposite of great. On this album, the band has mastered the arts of bludgeoning groove, riff, tone, and grit, creating eleven songs that are faster, heavier, angrier yet also more melodic than their breakout debut album (2016, Relapse).

Today, Wrong has premiered a music video for “Zero Cool”. The director, Frank Huang, “… took the song and ran with it… that’s pretty much what it looks like in our heads,” commented Wrong. Check out the psychedelic video below.

Self-produced by Wrong and recorded at various studios around Miami (with mixing handled by guitarist Ryan Haft and artwork by Rick Smith of Torche), Feel Great is the perfect follow-up to the band’s self-titled LP.

Feel Great is due out April 13th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical Packages are available here and digital/streaming is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Errordome"

"Culminate"

"Pustule"

"Nice Job"

"Feel Great"

"Upgrade"

"Crawl Instead"

"Come Apart Mend"

"Zero Cool"

"Gape"

"Anaerobic"

"Zero Cool" video:

"Culminate" video: