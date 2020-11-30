X JAPAN Drummer YOSHIKI Uploads HQ Pro-Shot 1993 Footage Of 30-Minute Song "Art Of Life"

X Japan drummer / leader Yoshiki has uploaded high-quality footage from 1993 featuring their live perormance of the song "Art Of Life", the title track of the album. He also posted the following message:

"I wrote this song when I was in my early twenties. And we only played the full version twice. I wish Hide were still here, miss you everyday.. RIP."

The footage is taken from the VHS and DVD, Art of Life 1993.12.31 Tokyo Dome, released in 2003.

Art of Life is X Japan's fourth studio album, released on August 25, 1993 via Atlantic Records. It consists solely of the 29-minute-long orchestrated title track, which was written and composed by Yoshiki entirely in English and recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album is the band's first after changing their name from simply X, and the first to feature bassist Heath.

On October 29th, Yoshiki uploaded pro-shot video of the band performing their classic single "Week End" live without an audience. This was part of a live broadcast. Check it out below, watch for more footage in the near future.