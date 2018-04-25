X JAPAN - Fan-Filmed Video From Second Coachella 2018 Show Posted; MARILYN MANSON Performs "Sweet Dreams" With YOSHIKI

Named by the Grammy Awards poll as one of Top 3 most anticipated acts at Coachella, X Japan performed as one of the only hard rock acts on the bill both weekends.

With hip-hop recently taking the reins as the #1 genre in the world, the inclusion of X Japan at the festival amongst the likes of Beyoncé and The Weeknd is a testament to the band’s groundbreaking success far and wide. The band headlined the Mojave Stage on Saturday, April 14th and did so again on Saturday, April 21st. Check out Marilyn Manson's guest appearance for a solo rendition of the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams" with drummer Yoshiki on piano.

Fan-filmed video from the April 14th show can be viewed below.

X Japan leader and illustrious drummer/pianist Yoshiki, returned to the stage after his emergency cervical artificial disc replacement surgery less than one year ago. Yoshiki asserts: “I’ll make rock mainstream again. After being nearly paralyzed and coming back, nothing is impossible!”