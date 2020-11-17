X JAPAN Perform "Week End" Live Without An Audience; HQ Pro-Shot Video Available

On October 29th, X Japan drummer Yoshiki uploaded pro-shot video of the band performing their classic single "Week End" live without an audience. This was part of a live broadcast. Check it out below, watch for more footage in the near future.

In a new commercial campaign for Asahi's Wonda Coffee, which began on September 3rd, Yoshiki transforms into a super-powered titan. Based on the worldwide hit anime series Attack On Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin), the 3D CG animated character was modeled after Yoshiki, and the thundering drum sounds were recorded live by the X Japan drummer himself.

Check out the commercial below.