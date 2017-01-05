X JAPAN's YOSHIKI To Perform At Carnegie Hall With Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra Next Week

On January 12th and 13th, 2017, X Japan drummer / founder Yoshiki will make his Carnegie Hall debut with Yoshiki Classical: Featuring Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. Although known as the founder, songwriter and drummer of X Japan, Yoshiki is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist, composer and musician. Having composed the 2012 Golden Globe Awards theme song, he also composed and performed an orchestral piece and piano concerto to commemorate the Japanese Emperor's 10th anniversary of his reign. His recent album, Yoshiki Classical, features collaborations with legendary Beatles producer Sir George Martin, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Tokyo City Philharmonic Orchestra, and Quartet San Francisco.

At the Carnegie Hall shows, Yoshiki will perform his original compositions alongside the world-renowned Tokyo Philharmonic; he will also play several traditional classical pieces. He has tapped Yuga Cohler of Yeethoven to conduct the concerts. Go to this location for ticket information.

Yoshiki recently completed the Japan portion of his Yoshiki Classical World Tour, of which the Japan Times described "Despite being billed as a solo tour, X Japan's Yoshiki 'Yoshiki Classical' tour is undoubtedly deeply-rooted in the lore of one of the biggest rock acts of the country. The concert at Tokyo International Forum on Dec. 6th was packed with tear-jearkers, highlighting a career--and life--filled with both triumph and tragedy."

Magnolia Home Entertainment recently announced they have acquired home entertainment rights (physical and digital) to Stephen Kijak's We Are X. From the production team behind the Academy Award winning Searching for Sugar Man, We Are X is a transcendent and beautifully shot rock 'n' roll story about the Japanese band X Japan, one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Celebrated as "a fascinating and assured documentary" (The New York Times) that "tells the greatest rock 'n' roll story America has never heard" (Pitchfork), We Are X is directed by acclaimed documentarian Stephen Kijak (Stones In Exile, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man). The critically acclaimed music documentary premiered theatrically starting October 21st via Drafthouse Films.

In the clip below, Yoshiki talks about the We Are X end title, "La Venus", a new song written for the documentary that will be played during X Japan's upcoming shows in Hong Kong, New York and London.

Under the enigmatic direction of Yoshiki, composer, classically-trained pianist, drummer/percussionist, and the creative force behind the group, X Japan has sold over 30 million singles and albums combined, captivating such a wide range of admirers such as Sir George Martin, Gene Simmons, Marilyn Manson, Stan Lee, and the Japanese Emperor, while pioneering a spectacle-driven style of visual rock called Visual Kei, a one-of-a-kind cultural phenomenon. We Are X is an astonishingly intimate portrait of a deeply haunted--but truly unstoppable--virtuoso and the music that has enthralled legions of the world's most devoted fans.

"'We Are X' is an extraordinary and exhilarating documentary about the cultural phenomenon Yoshiki and his best-selling band X Japan," said Randy Wells, Head of Magnolia Home Entertainment. "Stephen Kijak's film is a true celebration of Yoshiki's enduring legacy."

"I've been overwhelmed by the reception to the film thus far," said Kijak. "I couldn't be more excited to be working with Magnolia, who I have admired for so long, to continue to spread Yoshiki's inspiring message of salvation through art and the incredible story of X Japan to the masses."

"We are delighted to be in the hands of such an experienced and successful distributor," said Producer John Battsek. "We are excited to partner with Magnolia to continue to tell the unbelievable story of Yoshiki and X Japan. Magnolia really is the perfect home for We Are X."

We Are X will arrive on Digital EST February 21st, 2017 and on Blu-Ray, DVD and VOD March 7th, 2017. Territories include U.S, Bermuda and Bahamas.