Legendary rockers Y&T have released new I’ll Keep On Believin’ shirts. The shirts are available exclusively through the Y&T webstore.

The band states: “This t-shirt, with its empty stage, signifies what we've all been missing - Y&T on stage again! Black Gildan 100% cotton tees.”

The ladies edition is a v-neck shirt in black with gold Y&T logo and purple song title.

Y&T’s complete itinerary can be found here.