YASHIRA Announces New Music Video, Album Details

Yashira has released an all-new track and music video for their newest single "Shards Of Heaven". The new song is the first to be released off their newly announced full-length LP Fail To Be, which is slated for release on December 11th, via Good Fight Music. The music video for "Shards Of Heaven", which can be seen below, was directed by Cameron Nunez.

"The song is about how violence is used to gain power over people, and specific situations," says the band. "It's about how violence and power are used perpetually throughout history to create false realities for those safeguarded and protected from and by the violence."

Fail To Be is the follow-up to Shrine, from 2018. Fail To Be was produced by Greg Thomas (Misery Signals, Shai Hulud) and Yashira. Engineered and mixed by Greg Thomas and Chris Teti at Silver Bullet Studios in Burlington, Connecticut. Pre saves and pre-orders are available now at this location.

The band continues, "Writing for this record began right after Shrine was released. Seth was still with us while we were writing for this; the sound was evolving a lot from the beginning stages up to when he passed. When we decided to move forward with Ryan, all we had were very blown-out voice memo recordings of the songs, so there was a lot of necessary reworking. For the tracks to be as good as they could be, we wrote to our chemistry and strengths with Ryan, and with a much more pinpointed idea of what we wanted out of our sound, we were able to get into a groove."



"Recording Fail To Be was a different experience for all of us. We'd never been in a studio setting like we were at Silver Bullet as far as putting aside three weeks to crank out a record. We learned a lot from working with Greg and Chris on so many different levels. This setting had us eating/sleeping/breathing this record, and that kind of environment brought out a focus none of us had ever known. We were all dialed in, and we think it shows. Us, Greg and Chris were able to create something we're all very proud of making."

Tracklisting:

"The Constant"

"Shards Of Heaven"

"The Weight"

"Impasse"

"Shades Erased"

"Amnesia"

"Narrowed In Mirrored Light"

"Inertia Mines"

"Kudzu"

