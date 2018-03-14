YASHIRA Share “Writhe (Embrace)” Video

Florida metal act Yashira has released another new song today called, “Writhe (Embrace)”.

"This track is one of the most contrasting songs we've written," says the band. "It is about accepting the inevitability of pain and confusion but denying their power over your life. It is about staying focused in a world of distractions."

The band continues, "This is some of the most aggressive material we’ve written and we feel the visual ideas Cameron brought to the table really accentuate the mood of the song.”

"Redact (Flood)" and "Writhe (Embrace)" are available as an iTunes instant gratification track. Meaning, fans who pre-order the LP on iTunes will get the single as an immediate download. Pre-order digitally here, or physically here.

Tracklisting:

"Redact (Flood)"

"Writhe (Embrace)"

"Raze (Deject)"

"Shrine (Contra)"

"Surmise (Descend)"

"Ignis (Ascend)"

"Redact (Flood)" video:

The band will hit the road with Axis starting today. Kicking off in Gainesville, FL at The Atlantic, the tour will send the band up and down the east coast before wrapping up in Greensboro, NC at New York Pizza. All tour dates here.

(Photo - Cameron Nunez)